Chris Hoy, Limmy, Judy Murray and Evelyn Glennie set for Edinburgh book festival

Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy and tennis coach Judy Murray will join cult comic Brian "Limmy" Limond, percussion superstar Dame Evelyn Glennie and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the line-up for the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August.

Recent "political earthquakes," terrorism and fanaticism, the refugee crisis diversity and identity issues, “post truth” and the future of Scotland have all inspired this summer’s programme, its organisers say.

The forthcoming festival, which will feature writers from 50 different countries, will see big-name readings staged outwith Charlotte Square Garden for the first time in the history of the event.

More than 1000 authors will be appearing for the first time in the festival, which will have major new theatrical and live music strands this year.

Teenage writer Farida Khalaf was was kidnapped in Iraq and sold into slavery by Isis will be tale part in a series of events dedicated to influential and successful women from around the world.

Judy Murray will discuss her new autobiography, which tackles sexism in tennis, while Ms Sturgeon will debate Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will debate the role of women in the world.

Other big-name political figures taking part include Henry McLeish, Harriet Harman, Paddy Ashdown, Vince Cable, Martin Bell and Chris Patten.

American authors Paul Auster and Richard Ford, Argentinian novelist Gabriela Cabezon Camara and Icelandic writer Thordis Elva will be among flying in to Edinburgh from overseas to take part.

Other big-name authors appearing include Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell, Chocolat author Joanne Harris and Cressida Cowell, creator of How To Train Your Dragon.

Northern Irish novelist Bernard MacLaverty will be speaking about his first new novel for 16 years.

James Robertson, Ali Smith, Andrew O’Hagan, Peter May, Maggie O’Farrell and Denise Mina are among the leading Scottish authors appearing at the festival, which will celebrate 30 years of Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels and 20 years since JK Rowling's first Harry Potter novel was published.

Comics Adrian Edmondson, Julian Clary and Reginald D Hunter, film stars Charlotte Rampling and Simon Callow, and broadcasters John Simpson, Clare Balding and Jeremy Paxman are also expected to draw in the crowds.

Sir Chris Hoy will be appearing in the children's programme to discuss his series of Flying Fergus books.

The book festival festival will burst out from its traditional home on Charlotte Square into four new venues this year.

The King’s Theatre, one of the Edinburgh International Festival's main venues, and St Mary’s Cathedral, a Fringe venue in the west end, will play host to flagship events.

Two pop-up venues are also being created in a new arena on George Street, where a box office, bookshop and outdoor seating area will also be created.

A new collaboration with the Royal Lyceum Theatre will see three major new Scottish books, Amy Liptrot’s The Outrun, Graeme Macrae Burnet’s Booker Prize contender His Bloody Project and James Kelman’s latest work Dirt Road, brought to the stage under a new colleboration with the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Scott Hutchison and Roddy Woomble, respective frontmen of indie bands Frightened Rabbit and Idlewild, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Israeli pianist David Greilsammer, composer Sally Beamish and fiddler Aidan O’Rourke will be among the leading music figures appearing.

The festival's expanding spoken word strand will feature Scots Makar Jackie Kay, her predecessor Liz Lochhead and Carol Ann Duffy, the current UK poet laureate, as well as the veteran English poet Roger McGough.

Festival director Nick Barley said: "Seventy years on from the first Edinburgh Festival, the need for artists and performers to come together in celebration of free speech and the power of creativity is as great as it has ever been.

"Against a backdrop of political earthquakes, this year's Book Festival proudly presents an awe-inspiring international array of writers who are closely observing the changing world."

Tickets for all events in this year's book festival, which runs from 12-28 August, go on public sale on Tuesday.