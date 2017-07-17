Corstorphine curry house wins best in Edinburgh

The curry kings of Corstorphine have done it again.

Spice Lounge Kitchen has clinched the Evening News Curry House of the Year for the second time in a row, with customers showing that standards are still sizzling after a public vote put them back in poll position.

The family run restaurant opened five years ago and employs about 20 staff, sourcing herbs and spices from across India.

It caters for wedding parties, birthdays and other functions.

Daldip Singh, general manager, said the secret to the restaurant’s success was the authentic spice blends and marinades created by the chefs.

“Customers come from all over the city and the UK and recognise that our food is different from other curry restaurants.

“We also pride ourselves on offering a home-from-home atmosphere.

“We want customers to feel as if they are in a relative’s house – we treat them with a warm welcome and give a very laid back, personal service.”

The contemporary stylish restaurant also offers traditional pizzas, some with an Indian twist.

“Every staff member knows 100 per cent what the dishes are and they are all very individual from each other.

“Sometimes curries can blend into similar flavours but we ensure ours are very distinctive.”

And with another successful year behind them, Mr Singh said the restaurant, on Craigmount View, still plans to expand into the city centre.

He added: “Thank you to all of our customers and to those who voted – please feel free to come and join us on July 28 to help us celebrate our fifth anniversary.”

Proving Corstorphine is the curry hot spot of the Capital, second place was scooped by Edinburgh institution St John’s Curry Club, on St John’s Road, which has been serving-up quality Indian cuisine for over ten years.

Another of the Capital’s best loved Indian eateries, with a solid reputation built up over the past 30 years, the family-run Shezan Restaurant, across from the Playhouse has been awarded third place from hundreds of entries.

Congratulating the winners, Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory said: “It’s finally here, the votes are in and we can announce the winner of Edinburgh Evening News Curry House Of The Year 2017 – Spice Lounge Kitchen.

“We have asked you to vote for who you thought should be given the coveted crown of the best curry house in the area.

“We wanted you to take into consideration what it was that you thought gave yours the edge, what lifted it above its rivals and gave you what you wanted. And you did.

“Thanks to the strength of this year’s entrants we’ve had hundreds of votes registered for the curry houses that featured in the top ten. But in the end there could be only one winner.

“We thank everyone who participated and hope that they all enter again next year to see if they can win in 2017.”

