Edinburgh distillery launches world’s first social enterprise gin

A DISTILLERY is urging gin lovers to show some “ginerosity of spirit” and buy the world’s first social enterprise gin.

Capital-based Pickering’s Gin founders Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell have teamed up with social enterprise experts to produce the Ginerosity spirit, the profits of which will be poured into good causes.

Together they have formed a new company, Good Spirits (Scotland) CIC, alongside social enterprise entrepreneur Chris Thewlis, Dave Mullen of marketing agency Story, and drinks industry and export specialist David Moore.

The team of philanthropists launched the gin at Pickering’s distillery at Summerhall and said they would invest profits from sales of Ginerosity into projects that will help and support under-privileged or disadvantaged young people.

Mr Pickering said: “Supporting good causes is something that’s very close to our hearts, and something we’ve been involved in for many years. But for a while we’ve wanted to do something more formal with our gin company. Producing this unique gin is the perfect way to achieve that.

“This is all about turning young people’s fortunes around, and I’m exceptionally proud that we’re the first to do it. We want to support disadvantaged and disenfranchised young people in the UK, as well as give opportunities to young people and children in other countries.”

Ginerosity will be available in bars, off-licences and online, with a recipe made using “responsibly sourced” botanicals.

Pickering’s co-founder Mr Gammell said: “We’ve established the company, we’ve created a gin that looks and tastes beautiful, and we’ve got a super cause to support – helping young people build themselves a better future.

“Now we’ve just got to get this gin into the market so people can start buying the product and help give these deserving young people a step up.”

The social enterprise is now recruiting an independent panel whose members would decide on the direction of the funding.

Mr Thewlis, who also runs the social enterprise bar group Beer for Good, said: “Ginerosity is a perfect example of a social enterprise being used to help the community, and shows how a private business, a brilliant idea and some big-hearted individuals can come together and make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.

“Social enterprise is all about profit share for good, and I’m especially delighted that we’re going to be using this business model for a bespoke gin.

“We’re not asking anyone to make a sacrifice – this is a bloody great gin!”

