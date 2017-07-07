Five Guys open two new city burger joints

Five Guys Burgers and Fries has been a Washington DC favourite since 1986, when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered sage advice to the four young Murrell brothers: “Start a business or go to college.”

The business route won and the Murrell family opened a carryout burger joint in Alexandria, Virginia.

Under the guidance of Jerry and Janie, the Murrell family served only hand-formed burgers cooked to perfection on a seasoned grill along with fresh-cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil.

The little burger joint quickly developed a cult-like following and customers voted the burger No 1 in the metro area.

This month Five Guys open not one but two new restaurants to follow in the footsteps of the trailblazing – and very popular – Fort Kinnaird outlet.

The first opened on Frederick Street recently with a Fountain Park branch opening today.

The fastest growing restaurant chain in the UK, Five Guys knocked Nando’s off the top spot as the UK’s favourite fast food chain in March 2016, according to research by Market Force.

It opened it’s first UK restaurant opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2013 and prides itself on not having any freezers or microwaves in any of its restaurants.

All ingredients are sourced locally and customers can find out which farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice boards.

Handcrafted burgers are grilled to order and fries hand cut each morning and cooked in peanut oil.

Their commitment to freshness has seen the chain become a favourite of celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Mollie King, Sam Smith, Adele and Ed Hardy.

And with more than 250,000 possible combinations to order, a burger at Five Guys will never be run of the mill.

Check them out now at Frederick Street and Fountain Park.