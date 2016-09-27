Glass raised to world's first social enterprise gin

The founders of Edinburgh-based Pickering's Gin have launched what they claim is the world's first social enterprise gin.

Business partners Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell said they have teamed up with social enterprise experts to produce the Ginerosity spirit, the profits of which will be poured into good causes.

Together they have formed a new company, Good Spirits (Scotland) CIC, in partnership with social enterprise entrepreneur Chris Thewlis, Dave Mullen of marketing agency Story, and drinks industry and export specialist David Moore. The team launched the gin at Pickering's distillery at Edinburgh's Summerhall.

The venture plans to invest profits from sales of the new tipple into projects that will help and support under-privileged or disadvantaged young people.

Pickering said: "Supporting good causes is something that’s very close to our hearts, and something we’ve been involved in for many years. But for a while we’ve wanted to do something more formal with our gin company. Producing this unique gin is the perfect way to achieve that.

"This is all about turning young people’s fortunes around, and I’m exceptionally proud that we’re the first to do it. We want to support disadvantaged and disenfranchised young people in the UK, as well as give opportunities to young people and children in other countries."

Ginerosity will be available in bars, a number of off licences and online.

Thewlis, who also runs the social enterprise bar group Beer for Good, said: "Ginerosity is a perfect example of a social enterprise being used to help the community, and shows how a private business, a brilliant idea and some big-hearted individuals can come together and make a meaningful difference to people's lives."

