Good brothers are award winners too

WINE lover? Then you’ll be spoiled for choice at Good Brothers Wine Bar, which boasts more than 50 organic wines 50 on their wine list that runs to more than 100 choices.

The Stockbridge bar, which has just landed The List’s Best New Bar Award, was opened last summer by brothers Graeme and Rory Sutherland, with the aim of standing out from its peers courtesy of its vast selection of biodynamic and organic wines.

Graeme Sutherland and Rory Sutherland, Directors of Good Brothers, explain, “The natural wine movement is one that we’ve seen spread from London all the way across the UK.

“To be able to bring it to Scotland and generate interest and excitement in it through Good Brothers is brilliant to see.

“The idea behind the wine bar was born out of a passion for artisan producers and wines, so we’re extremely proud of the support that we’ve been able to give them and the relationships we’ve built.

“However, winning the award for Best New Bar is just the cherry on the top to what has been a fantastic first year in business.”

The wine bar recently underwent a refurbishment to put the official Good Brothers stamp on it through minimalistic design, reopening earlier this month.

The menu has also been recently refreshed and now offers a selection of small plates for sharing, channelling the relaxed atmosphere of a continental wine bar.

Adding to the excitement for the owners a number of top wine producers are now set to host tasting evenings at the bar.

They won’t be the first, there’s already a lengthy line-up, including Australian natural wine maker Patrick Sullivan, famed for his aptly-named Haggis wine.

For menus and more information about Good Brothers visit www.goodbrothers.co.uk or for table reservations, call 0131-315 3311.