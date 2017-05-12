Greenmantle invents the Jock Monsieur

EVERYONE has heard of a Croque Monsieur, a Jock Monsieur on the other hand, well, let’s just say it’s a bit more exclusive. Exclusive to the Greenmantle Bar on West Crosscauseway that is.

For the uninitiated, traditionally, a Croque Monsieur is a baked or fried boiled ham and cheese sandwich.

The snack originated in French cafés and bars where speed was of the essence. Pop a fried egg on top and you have a Croque Madame.

Now, as part of their seven day a week Brunch Menu, the Greenmantle have introduced the Jock Monsieur. Served on thick bloomer, lightly toasted and topped with Dijon Mustard and Thick Cheddar Sauce, the Jock Monsieur includes Haggis and Scottish Cheese.

Other options include the Mac Monsieur with macaroni and cheese, literally a mac n cheese sandwich, and a Mantle Monsieur, with bacon and cheese. All come in at £4.95 each.

If it’s something a bit more substantial you’re looking for the Greenamantle also does a range of food from Eggs Benedict and Buffalo Burgers, waffles to soups and salads.

Complimenting the food, regular entertainment at the Greenmantle includes an Open Mic Night, held every second Friday, live music most Saturdays and the famous Mantle Pub Quiz every Monday.

The bar also shows live sport and does student discounts.

For gin lovers, there’s also a new monthly Gin Club. Launched last month, when it featured Brockmans Gin, the evening saw the bar ‘dish out’ cocktails and Charcuterie.

The next meeting of the Gin Club is on 25 May at 8pm, and will feature Ungava, a citrusy lemon, touch floral, but a good deal of juniper gin.

The evening includes nibbles, a tasting session, meet the maker, and new and interesting ideas on how to serve gin.

For more details contact the Greenmantle on 0131-662 8741