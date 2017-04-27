How to get Burger King, KFC and Nandos delivered to your house

McDonald’s has announced plans this week to introduce home delivery to Edinburgh within the next 18 months.

But what if a Big Mac isn’t your thing? What if you’re after some finger lickin’ goodness or wishing for a Whopper.

Here’s how to get home delivery from Burger King, KFC and Nandos.

BURGER KING

Home delivery can be ordered from Burger King’s official website. All you have to do is log on and enter your post code. But the service hasn’t yet come to Edinburgh.

KFC

You won’t get the Colonel himself turning up with your dinner, but KFC can be dropped off at your front door by ordering via the JustEat website. However, once again, chicken fans in Edinburgh will have to wait – the service hasn’t yet reached the Capital.

NANDOS

The chicken chain will bring its delights to your Edinburgh doorstep through the Deliveroo app. There’s a minimum spend of £15 and you may have to wait an hour for your food.