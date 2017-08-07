Morrisons has just launched a 1ft long sausage roll

IT sounds like an April Fool, but believe it or not an Edinburgh supermarket has launched what it claims is the longest sausage roll in the UK.

In a move unlikely to delight healthy eating campaigners, the jumbo snack - which measures a foot long - has gone on sale for just £1 at Morrisons’ Granton store.

Weighing in at nearly half a kilogram, the supermarket says its creation is double the length and four times the weight of some high street competitors. No calorie information has been provided.

It went on sale yesterday from the the supermarket on Waterfront Broadway, and reportedly has to be served on a special tray that holds its weight, rather than the traditional paper bag.

Morrisons said it had created the sausage roll after “listening to its customers”.

Stephen Woodhead, Store Manager at Morrisons Granton said: “We sell hundreds of freshly baked sausage rolls-a-week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger.

“So we created this foot-long version.

“With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our Foot Long Sausage Roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table.”

The Morrisons version has some way to go to take the world record for longest sausage roll.

That stands at 364ft 6.4in and was set in Faerie Glen, South Africa in June 2005.