New wine café Toast set to open in Leith

Leith is set to welcome its first wine café when it opens next week at the Shore.

Toast - which will offer coffee as well as fine wining and dining - will open its doors on Tuesday August 8 in a former art gallery beside the Water of Leith.

Open 7 days a week till late, the 44-cover café will offer breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch and dinner menus.

It will also have an in-house sommelier who will create bespoke wine tasting menus for patrons.

The café owners have said they will source all fresh ingredients locally, with coffee being roasted by Britain’s oldest roasters Monmouth Coffee Company.

Owner Zak Hanif said: “Toast’s philosophy is to welcome everyone at all times. One table may be enjoying flat whites and cake, whilst the next are drinking craft beers, and another is sharing a charcuterie plate with a bottle of wine.

“The uniting factor is the unfaltering quality of everything we will be serving.”