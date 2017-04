IN 1911 an old sailor, Captain Charles Taylor of the Merchant Navy, died leaving instruction in his will for a sum of money to be devoted to the welfare of the poor. The Old Sailor’s Ark on the High Street was built in 1936. Now, the Adagio Royal Mile Aparthotel, housed in the Ark building has launched a campaign to gather memories and photos of the Old Sailor’s Ark.

The memories shared will appear in a special exhibition at the Adagio in May.

E-email memories to sailorsark@mason-williams.com