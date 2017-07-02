Taco Bell ‘opening first eatery in Scotland’

Taco Bell could soon be joining other big North American brands like Krispy Kreme and Tim Nortons in opening their first eatery in Scotland.

According to blog site Foodie Explorers, the location for the launch of the first ever Scottish Taco Bell is likely to be Glasgow, with the site of the former Bradfords Bakery at 245 Sauchiehall Street most widely tipped to be the likely location.

Having first opened in England in 2010, this will be the first time the American brand have come north of the border and follows hot on the heels of some other high profile launches over the past few years.

Scottish diners can expect the brand’s trademark Tex Mex style with plenty of delicious Mexican fast food dishes on offer with popular items like Quesadillas and the Crunch Wrap Supreme sitting side by side with their nachos and their now famous tacos.

Dessert fans will also be able to enjoy the delights of their chocadillas and churros, which come with chocolate dipping sauce.

Taco Bell are famous in the US for their cheap tacos and burritos, and are the biggest profit maker in the States for Yum Brands, the US restaurant group behind KFC and Pizza Hut.

The Mexican fast food brand have said in previous interviews that they are “working hard to bring Taco Bell to every corner of the UK”. The news first leaked when a job advert was posted on classified ad site Gumtree for a restaurant manager to work at “a new Taco Bell in Glasgow”.

It’s being reported that the new store could open in the autumn and if true it’s another thing for Scottish food fans to look forward to as the country continues to embrace big North American chains.