The Love Lock Arch comes to Waverley Mall

WAVERLEY Mall is all set to give one lucky shopper and their loved one the chance to win a romantic stay in the heart of the Capital.

Between next Thursday and Saturday (9-11 February), Waverley Mall will be hosting a unique event to celebrate Valentine’s Day which has been inspired by love padlocking.

Love padlocking is something of an international phenomenon which involves couples signing a padlock with their initials and then attaching it to a piece of municipal ironwork (typically bridges) as a gesture of love.

To this end, Waverley Mall will be installing a giant archway on Valentine’s weekend for this purpose, and is inviting couples to leave their padlock on the romantic display. Waverley Mall will provide padlocks and all shoppers need to do is personalise one and leave a few details via entry form to enter the Lock Lovers competition.

The lucky winner will enjoy a romantic stay with their loved one or a friend in a top quality hotel in the city, as well as dinner for two people.

To be in with a chance of winning shoppers must visit Waverley Mall between 9 and 11 February.

The event will take place on the upper level of Waverley Mall, opposite Superdry, and the giant archway, love seat and luxurious red drapes will be hard to miss - they’re also the perfect set-up for a memorable selfie.

The Love Lock arch will be in place from Thursday 9th February to Saturday 11th February, from 12pm until 4pm each day.

WARMING VALENTINE’S COCKTAIL

HAVING entered the Love Lock competition why not toast each other with a romantic Feeney’s Irish Coffee cocktail to warm you both up and it’s simple to make.

Heat gently 100ml Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur with 1 cup of freshly brewed coffee and serve in a toddy glass topped with 1 teaspoon of whipped cream and grated chocolate.

Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur is available from Tesco (1 litre bottle £15) and 31Dover.com (70cl bottles £12.50 and 1 litre £15)