JK Rowling issues apology to Donald Trump

JK Rowling has apologised for accusing President Donald Trump of ignoring a disabled child.

The Harry Potter author had called the US leader “horrible” after a clip appeared to show the US leader refusing to shake the boy’s hand in the White House.

But the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, corrected Rowling with a post on Facebook. She wrote: “If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.”

The writer “apologised unreservedly” in a series of Twitter posts.

She wrote: “Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proffered hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan calls JK Rowling ‘lying hypocrite’ over Trump tweets

“Multiple sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction.

“I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly.”

Rowling has deleted her original tweets on the subject.