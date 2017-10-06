10 gigs you won’t want to miss at EH6 Music Festival

Have your say

WITH more than 100 gigs over two days, here’s 10 of the best and a guide to venues.

The EH6 Festival runs at venues across Leith on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, tickets range from £22.50 for day pass to full weekend VIP passes at £78.

SATURDAY

BEN OTTEWELL

THE frontman and guitarist of Mercury Music-prize winning indie rock band Gomez plays a one-hour set.

Biscuit Factory, 2.10pm

THE FILTHY TONGUES

KEEPING the legacy of great Edinburgh music alive, Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson and Derek Kelly play a half-hour set.

Biscuit Factory, 3.15pm

GERRY CINNAMON

BEST Live Act Winner at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, his now infamous shows are known for being loud.

Biscuit Factory, 9.10pm

SUPA AND DA KRYPTONITES

CATCH a 30-minute set from the nine-piece “funk, ska, reggae, soul, hip-hop, swing and grime” band with the hyperactive frontman.

Dr Bell’s Baths, 10.30pm

ALABAMA 3

MIXING rock, electronic, blues, country, gospel, and spoken word, Alabama 3 bring the first day of EH6 at Anderson Place to a close with a one-hour acoustic set.

Biscuit Factory, 10.30pm

SUNDAY

SHAM 69

THE legendary Hersham boys are still guaranteed to give other punks a run for their money.

Biscuit Factory, 2.15pm

SPACE

THE band who scored hits in the mid-90s such as Female of the Species play an hour-long set.

Biscuit Factory, 9pm-10pm

BLUE ROSE CODE

THE local indie rockers play a one hour set on the Krafty Brew Stage.

Dr Bell’s Baths, 8pm

KYLE FALCONER BAND

THE lead singer from The View plays a one-hour set with his own band on the Krafty Brew Stage

Dr Bell’s Baths, 9.20pm

BIG COUNTRY

FROM Fields of Fire through Restless Natives to the present, Big Country, pictured, have become part of the Scottish psyche. Don’t miss this one-hour set.

Biscuit Factory, 10.30pm

11 VENUES: WHERE TO ENJOY EH6 MUSIC FESTIVAL

DR BELL’S BATHS – THE KRAFTY BREW STAGE

Great Junction Street

THE historic Victorian baths where many Leithers learned to swim.

THE BISCUIT FACTORY

Anderson Place

LEITH’S ‘arts & fashion hub’ housed in the former Crawford’s biscuit factory.

WOODLAND CREATURES

Leith Walk

HIPSTER bar/restaurant with 70+ beers and a secret garden.

LEITH DEPOT

Leith Walk

INDEPENDENT venue, with cosy, welcoming, laid-back bar and intimate live music venue upstairs.

THE VILLAGE BAR

South Fort Street

THIS friendly local hosts regular entertainment including live music, exhibitions and theatre.

VICTORIA PARK HOTEL

Ferry Road

ONCE the Ken Buchanan Hotel, a venue long popular with locals and visitors alike.

THE PITT

Pitt Street

PERFORMANCE and event venue off Ferry Road.

SKETCHY BEATS

Great Junction Street,

COSY arty cafe with live music and exhibitions.

THE GRANARY

The Shore

TRENDY bar and restaurant with upstairs live music venue.

OFF THE WALK

Dalmeny Street

WHERE street food meets art, music & film.

BAR BRIGG

Leith Walk

COCKTAIL, wine and ale bar to tempt taste buds.