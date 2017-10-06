10 gigs you won’t want to miss at EH6 Music Festival

WITH more than 100 gigs over two days, here’s 10 of the best and a guide to venues.
The EH6 Festival runs at venues across Leith on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, tickets range from £22.50 for day pass to full weekend VIP passes at £78.
SATURDAY
BEN OTTEWELL
THE frontman and guitarist of Mercury Music-prize winning indie rock band Gomez plays a one-hour set.
Biscuit Factory, 2.10pm
THE FILTHY TONGUES
KEEPING the legacy of great Edinburgh music alive, Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson and Derek Kelly play a half-hour set.
Biscuit Factory, 3.15pm
GERRY CINNAMON
BEST Live Act Winner at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, his now infamous shows are known for being loud.
Biscuit Factory, 9.10pm
SUPA AND DA KRYPTONITES
CATCH a 30-minute set from the nine-piece “funk, ska, reggae, soul, hip-hop, swing and grime” band with the hyperactive frontman.
Dr Bell’s Baths, 10.30pm
ALABAMA 3
MIXING rock, electronic, blues, country, gospel, and spoken word, Alabama 3 bring the first day of EH6 at Anderson Place to a close with a one-hour acoustic set.
Biscuit Factory, 10.30pm
SUNDAY
SHAM 69
THE legendary Hersham boys are still guaranteed to give other punks a run for their money.
Biscuit Factory, 2.15pm
SPACE
THE band who scored hits in the mid-90s such as Female of the Species play an hour-long set.
Biscuit Factory, 9pm-10pm
BLUE ROSE CODE
THE local indie rockers play a one hour set on the Krafty Brew Stage.
Dr Bell’s Baths, 8pm
KYLE FALCONER BAND
THE lead singer from The View plays a one-hour set with his own band on the Krafty Brew Stage
Dr Bell’s Baths, 9.20pm
BIG COUNTRY
FROM Fields of Fire through Restless Natives to the present, Big Country, pictured, have become part of the Scottish psyche. Don’t miss this one-hour set.
Biscuit Factory, 10.30pm
11 VENUES: WHERE TO ENJOY EH6 MUSIC FESTIVAL
DR BELL’S BATHS – THE KRAFTY BREW STAGE
Great Junction Street
THE historic Victorian baths where many Leithers learned to swim.
THE BISCUIT FACTORY
Anderson Place
LEITH’S ‘arts & fashion hub’ housed in the former Crawford’s biscuit factory.
WOODLAND CREATURES
Leith Walk
HIPSTER bar/restaurant with 70+ beers and a secret garden.
LEITH DEPOT
Leith Walk
INDEPENDENT venue, with cosy, welcoming, laid-back bar and intimate live music venue upstairs.
THE VILLAGE BAR
South Fort Street
THIS friendly local hosts regular entertainment including live music, exhibitions and theatre.
VICTORIA PARK HOTEL
Ferry Road
ONCE the Ken Buchanan Hotel, a venue long popular with locals and visitors alike.
THE PITT
Pitt Street
PERFORMANCE and event venue off Ferry Road.
SKETCHY BEATS
Great Junction Street,
COSY arty cafe with live music and exhibitions.
THE GRANARY
The Shore
TRENDY bar and restaurant with upstairs live music venue.
OFF THE WALK
Dalmeny Street
WHERE street food meets art, music & film.
BAR BRIGG
Leith Walk
COCKTAIL, wine and ale bar to tempt taste buds.
