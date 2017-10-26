10 great things to do this week in Edinburgh

To have your event considered for inclusion, email Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden at lrudden@edinburghnews.com

DIWALI FESTIVAL

THOUSANDS are expected to take part in the Capital’s biggest ever celebration for Diwali on Sunday, 1.30pm-7pm.

The Festival of Lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains will see a free celebration of live music and dancing at the Ross Bandstand.

Beforehand, a latern parade will snake through the streets of the city centre, from the City Chambers to Castle Street and West Princes Street Gardens. And don’t miss the fireworks at 7pm.

PUMPKIN CHALLENGE

THE Zoo is challenging families to carve and bring a creepy-crawly pumpkinpkin to the Zoo and exchange it for a free child ticket (under 15) with every full paying adult. Friday to Monday.

HALLOWE’EN AT MCSORLEYS

CELEBRATE Hallowe’en at McSorleys on Saturday, watching Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam live on 20ft HD cinema screens, followed by live music from Plundering Sons.

JAZZ

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Edinburgh-raised saxophonist Tommy Smith brings his new quartet to The Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh tonight, direct from Ronnie Scott’s jazz club. £16

FOOD AND DRINK PUB QUIZ

FLEX your foodie muscles at The Apartment tonight with the city’s very first quiz dedicated food and drink.

Think you know your quinoa from your kale and your Muscadet from your Mouton Rothschild but can’t distinguish your Parkhead from your Partick or a Skoda from a Suburu? This is the quiz for you.

The fun kicks off at 7.30pm, running until 10pm, and the evening includes a three course meal, two glasses of wine per person, plus lots of extras along the way!

Quizmasters are Ruori Stewart and Simon from Great Grog will test your food and drink credentials over three rounds. Winner gets a meal for two with a bottle of wine. Entry £25 per person, maximum team size, four people.

Book a place by calling The Apartment on 0131 228 6456

JACOBITE FESTIVAL DAY

ON Sunday, families are invited to step back in time and immerse themselves in life at the court of Bonnie Prince Charlie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

THE REAL THING

LEWIS star Laurence Fox features in Tom Stoppard’s period piece first staged in the West End in 1982 before transferring to Broadway. At King’s Theatre, until Saturday. £18-£31.50

BEARD FEST

AT The Village Hotel, Crewe Road South, this Sunday, 2pm- 9pm, here will be stalls, beard competitions, and some of Scotland’s finest barbers on hand to do cuts and beard trims.

HARD ROCK HALLOWE’EN

HALLOWE’EN is creeping up and Hard Rock Cafe is ready to celebrate with a rockin’ Day Of The Dead pre-party between 8-10pm on Saturday. £24.30 per person.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

FOLLOWING its success in the West End and on Broadway, this worldwide smash-hit musical continues its run at the Playhouse until Saturday.

Starring Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, Million Dollar Quartet is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

On December 4, 1956, these four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips (Kemp), for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.

The show features a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line and more. £19.90-£47.40