10 of the best Edinburgh hotels for any budget

No matter how much you are willing to spend, Edinburgh has some truly unique hotels, B&Bs, and hostels on offer.

Whether your after classic elegance, cosy traditionalism or contemporary chic, you’ll be able to find a perfect match.

The Balmoral Hotel is situated right in the very centre of the city. Picture: Creative Commons

To help with your search for an unforgettable stay, here is our list of the best Edinburgh hotels for any budget.

LUXURY

The Balmoral Hotel

The grand old Balmoral has played host to any number of celebrities over the years, having been visted by Laurel and Hardy, Michael Palin and Oprah Winfrey over the years.

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling finished the final novel of the series in room 552, which has been since renamed the ‘J. K. Rowling Suite’.

Built as a railway hotel and opened in 1902, this magnificent neo-Renaissance building retains many of its original features, including ornate plasterwork, beautiful staircases and the imposing Palm Court Tearoom. Guests can take advantage of the spa and gym facilities, as well as the Michelin-star restaurant, Number One.

The more expensive rooms have breath-taking views of Princes Street and Arthur Seat, while some of the bathrooms contain classic photographs of Sean Connery in his prime.

The price of a double room starts at £284 in the low season, but rises to £595 in summer.

The Chester Residence

Conveniently located close to Haymarket Station, and ten minutes walk from Princes Street, the Chester Residence comprises 26 luxury serviced apartments, with a variety of packages on offer, making this the perfect destination for any sort of celebration.

If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway, the ‘Chill @ Chester’ package includes premium bath products, ice cream for your movie marathon, retro games, and a leisurely 10am continental breakfast in your room. Similarly thoughtful packages can be purchased for birthdays, anniversaries, or a romantic rendezvous.

The apartments are the epitome of luxury, with 300 thread-count bed linen, HD TV, Louis Vuitton furnishings, and even, in one apartment, a six-foot private cinema screen, complete with playstation. The bookshelf includes a nod to the local literary culture with box sets of Ian Rankin and J. K. Rowling’s works.

There is a bar lounge at reception, but anything your heart desires can be sent to your apartment, so why bother going?

Apartments cost £145 in the low season, and £345 in the high season.

Old Town Chambers

Built around atmospheric closes in the historic Old Town, the Old Town Chambers are just off the Royal Mile, within walking distance of the castle, National Gallery and Greyfriars Kirk.

The architecture manages to be startlingly contemporary, while also doing justice to the 15th century building’s original features. Every luxury apartment is different: you could have a mezzanine bedroom, a private balcony, or a bed deck which is perfect for children. Guests are kept entertained with Smart TVs and Bose sound systems, and made comfortable with king size beds and hand-made furniture. There are even juicing and Nespresso machines in the well-equipped kitchens.

Apartments cost £159 in low season, rising to £279 in high.

The Witchery by the Castle

Described by Dannii Minogue as the ‘perfect lust den’, this hotel is a fairy-tale come true. The décor can only be described as unrestrained Gothic-revival opulence, full of carved wooden panelling, antique candlesticks and sumptuous fabrics.

The nine theatrical suites are situated above The Witchery restaurant near the castle gates, or in nearby Jollie’s Close. Although they are furnished with gorgeous antiques and brocades, the suites are also kitted out with the latest tech, including Bose sound systems, iPod docks, concealed TVs and GHD straighteners.

The award-winning restaurant provides a full Scottish breakfast, three-course set-price lunch and dinner, as well as an à la carte menu. If you prefer breakfast in bed, you can get a fully-stocked hamper sent to your room instead.

Suites cost between £325 and £395 per night.

MID-RANGE

The Stevenson House

This may be called a bed and breakfast by some, but the experience of staying at The Stevenson House is much more special than this suggests. The author of Treasure Island, Robert Louis Stevenson, grew up here, and the house hasn’t changed much since he died in 1894. Even the main bathroom has been meticulously maintained, meaning that it is now the best preserved Victorian bathroom in Scotland.

The house is more of a family home than a hotel, with the hosts, Mr and Mrs Macafie, making the guests feel as though they are part of their clan.

Even the doorbell proclaims that this is a ‘Family Home, Not A Museum’.

There are two rooms on offer: Stevenson’s original bedroom, and the room that belonged to his childhood nurse. Both are full of period details, with the former a model of arts and crafts decoration, and the latter full of African patterns.

The bold red dining room is where the Macafies entertain their guests, providing dinners and continental breakfasts. The charming drawing room is the perfect place to enjoy tea from a silver tea service, or have an after-dinner drink.

The rooms cost from £110, including breakfast.

Two Hillside Crescent

This elegant blend of Georgian architecture and modern interiors has possibly the best breakfast in Edinburgh. When faced with a choice between such delights as pears poached in vanilla syrup, porridge with berries, cream and muscovado, or bacon and egg on potato bread, it’s a wonder anyone can choose. The bread and preserves are all homemade, and the dairy is organic.

Located on London Road, this hotel is conveniently near Leith Walk, and is only 10 minutes away from Princes Street.

The colour palate is certainly accomplished, with airy neutrals and splashes of vibrancy. The rooms also have a full range of appliances and comfortable furnishings: retro Roberts radios, funky alarm clocks, goose down duvets and surprisingly sumptuous bath towels. The contemporary style of the rooms only enhances the fabulous cornices and fireplaces.

Rooms begin at a price of £95.

Royal Scots Club

Founded in 1919 in honour of the members of the Royal Scots Regiment who died in the Great War, this staunchly traditional club hotel is a treasure trove of interesting military artefacts and photographs. The comfortable furniture and air of grandeur is very much like that of a country hotel.

The city centre is only a short walk up the hill, and the cafés and restaurants of Stockbridge are just down the hill from the club. The bar/lounge overlooks the charming Queen Street Gardens, and the white starched dining room requires formal attire.

The rooms are richly furnished in an old-school style, but the TV and Nespresso machine are essential for modern convenience.

Rooms cost from £71.

BUDGET

Safestay Edinburgh

Ideal for a student on a budget, Safestay is close to the centre, but even closer to the Cowgate, famous for its clubs. Its style is colourful and funky, with bold green and purple stripes in the lobby, and bright lockers and feature walls in the rooms. All the facilities required of a hostel are provided: kitchen, laundry, cycle racks and ATM to name a few. All rooms are en-suite, with cool vintage luggage wallpaper and cheerful bedspreads on the functional bunks.

The licensed bar/café, Bar 50, is popular with Edinburgh residents as well as guests. It has live music, pool tables and leather sofas up for everyone to enjoy, and an outside seating area with a roof to keep out the rain.

Beds cost from £10 a night.

Edinburgh Central Youth Hostel

This gem is more like a budget hotel than a hostel. It can be found on Leith Walk, a very central location, just a short walk from Princes Street and the station.

The rooms are spacious and bright, with well-kept modern furniture and en-suite bathrooms. Some rooms can accommodate up to six people, but single rooms are also available for the lone traveller. Premium rooms go above and beyond the hostel remit, with TVs, toiletries and bedside lamps.

The staff are always friendly, and can provide any information you want about the city. All the hostel conveniences are here, with laundry, kitchen and computers among them. The café offers sandwiches and home-made cakes, and guests eat their cooked breakfasts an airy canteen.

Rooms cost from £18 per night.

hub by Premier Inn Edinburgh Royal Mile

In the heart of the Old Town is a technologically innovative budget hotel, in which the rooms’ lighting, temperature, TV and more can be controlled using an app. Check in is self-service, but there are still helpful staff members who can give information about travel and sightseeing.

The rooms’ décor is right on trend, but the gadgetry is really what makes it special. You can control the smart TV from your phone, and even make the interactive city map spring into action. The compact cabin-style bed has handy storage underneath, making the most of the space available.

The bar/deli café is a great place to hang out, and the lounge tables have touch-screens so you can easily access information and games.

Room prices start at £38.