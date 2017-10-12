10 things to do in the coming week

Have your say

SCOTTISH BALLET

SCOTLAND’S national dance company returns with a programme inspired by the music of one of the most distinctive and influential composers of the 20th Century, Igor Stravinsky, performed by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

£17-£30

LAKYOTO

LOCAL band LaKyoto are a new sound for young people in ‘The Old City’. Expect elctronic pop with stomping drums, pounding sub-bass and colossal melodies. See them at The Mash House, Friday. £5

THE KITE RUNNER

FOLLOWING two acclaimed West End seasons, there’s still time to catch this acclaimed heart-wrenching drama at The King’s, where it runs until Saturday. £18-£31.50

POP UP ARCADE

TODAY, from 4pm to midnight, Brooklyn Brewery team up with digital gaming experts We Throw Switches, to create an indie pop-up arcade at craft beer haven Six Degrees North, Howe Street.

A PLAY, A PIE AND A PINT

HYSTERIA! By AJ Taudevin is the latest play in The Traverse Theatre’s lunchtime theatre season, A Play, A Pie And A Pint.

In April this year, theatre-maker Julia Taudevin and Dr Iris Elliott of the Mental Health Foundation, began exploring the impact of sexism on mental health.

This darkly comic political cabaret for our times, partly inspired by the 2016 US election and the 2017 global women’s marches, has been written in dialogue with over 100 people.

Opening Tuesday 17 October, it runs daily at 1pm until Satrday 21 October. Tickets cost £13.50 and include a pie and a pint of beer/125ml glass of house wine or regular glass of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, lemonade, orange, coffee or tea.

EDINBURGH SPANISH FILM FESTIVAL

THE fourth edition of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival continues with screenings at the Filmhouse and George Square until Saturday. Info: www.edinburghspanishfilmfestival.com

BLANCHE AND BUTCH

AWARD-WINNING Birds of Paradise theatre company come to Summerhall tomorrow in Blanche & Butch.

The play tells the story of three disabled drag queens. As a trio, they used to be part of the sensational Heelz n Wheelz. Now there’s not much sensation left.

The glitz, glamour and sparkles have faded and, instead, they find themselves backstage at a down at heel production of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Blanche & Butch tells the deeply touching story of three men and their lives, loves and losses.

Summerhall, tomorrow and Saturday, 7.30pm. £14, 0131-560 1580

SOBER OCTOBER - COFFEE?

GOING sober for October? Popular coffee shop Southern Cross Coffee on Cockburn Street has created a limited-edition Caramel Shortbread Latte to help you stick to your pledge.

SCOTLAND FOOD AND DRINK SHOW

THIS two-day event, on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Highland Showground features cooking demos, talks from top chefs, masterclasses and a children’s area. 10am-5pm. Free

BONNIE PRINCE CHARLIE AND THE JACOBITES

BONNIE Prince Charlie and the Jacobites at the National Museum of Scotland tells the history of the exiled Stuart dynasty and their supporters known as Jacobites.

It’s a period of history that has held an enduring and romantic fascination for generations, from the writings of Sir Walter Scott to the current Outlander books and television series.

Featuring the very best of Scotland’s national collections, alongside treasures from across the UK and Europe, this exhibition presents a story more layered, complex and dramatic than any fictional imaginings.

Explore the real story of Prince Charles Edward Stuart at Exhibition Gallery 1, Level 3.

Adult £10, Child (12–15) £7 (under 12s free),