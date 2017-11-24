14 new Edinburgh bars and restaurants to try this winter

Branch out from your old favourites this winter and check out some of Edinburgh‘s newest bars and restaurants. From street food pizza joints to gourmet seafood bars, these brand new places are well worth a visit.

Diablo Loco

@pizza's creative take on pizza is inspired by pop culture. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Newly opened on South Clerk Street, Diablo Loco is a Mexican bar, serving up authentic street food and an eclectic cocktail menu. Expect tacos, tequila and margaritas galore from this new venture by Signature Pubs, who also own popular Edinburgh bars like Badger & Co, Element, and Heads & Tales. Visit: 74-78 South Clerk Street, EH8 9PT – diabloloco.co.uk

White Horse Oyster Bar

Taking over the site of the oldest inn on the Royal Mile, the White Horse Oyster Bar (from the team behind Chop House and Monteith’s) opened earlier this month. The menu focuses on the best of British seafood, with small plates of inventive sharing dishes sitting alongside more traditional main courses. Look out for the custom built tank at the centre of the restaurant, allowing diners to select their own lobster to be freshly cooked. Visit: 266 Canongate, EH8 8AA – whitehorseoysterbar.co.uk



East Pizzas

The White Horse Oyster Bar focuses on the best of British seafood

Leith’s newest opening is East Pizzas, a pizza parlour which concentrates on thoughtfully sourced produce from local suppliers. Their rustic Italian pizza dough is made in-house daily, and the ingredients for the toppings are supplied by the likes of Highland Ridge Larder, Kedar Cheese Company, Peelham Farm, Phantassie Organic, and East Coast Cured. Visit: 7 Commercial Street, EH6 6JA – eastpizzas.com



Lovecrumbs & Century General Store

Two Edinburgh favourites, Lovecrumbs and Century General Store, have teamed up to create a coffee shop-homeware store hybrid. At the new cafe in Stockbridge, visitors can enjoy a slice of Lovecrumbs’ famous cake whilst browsing the curated selection of stationery, homeware and gifts from Century General Store. Visit: 22 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AL – lovecrumbs.co.uk

Gaucho

Renowned Argentinian steak restaurant, Gaucho opened its flagship Scottish restaurant at St Andrew Square earlier this month. As well as classic steak dishes and over 200 Argentinian wines, the menu will also feature a Scottish influence, with dishes such as haggis empanadas, made using locally sourced produce. Visit: 4a St Andrew Square, EH2 2BD – gauchorestaurants.com

Wine House Hotel 1821

The Wine House Hotel 1821 is a collaboration between the Zonin family (who run the largest privately owned vineyard in Italy) and Scottish restaurateur Sep Marini. Offering several boutique rooms, the hotel also gives guests the chance to try a huge selection of wines in the stylish bar, or learn more about wine at regular tastings and events held in the unique ‘wine library’ room. Visit: 4 Picardy Place, EH1 3JT – winehousehotel1821.co.uk

Bistro Deluxe by Paul Tamburrini

Paul Tamburrini (previously the chef director at Martin Wishart’s Honours Brasserie) has opened his first solo venture, the Bistro Deluxe, within the Macdonald Holyrood Hotel. The menu features classic French fine dining cuisine, made with fresh Scottish ingredients, such as duck, lentil and foie gras terrine with carrot puree. Visit: 81 Holyrood Road, EH8 8AU – macdonaldhotels.co.uk/bistro-deluxe

NKD Pizza

NKD Pizza’s first Scottish restaurant, which opened recently in Morningside, serves up freshly made pizzas with their signature ten-grain base. Rather than a traditional dough, the base is made from an ‘Ancestral Blend’ of grains, prebiotic agave fibre and probiotics, offering a lighter and healthier alternative. There are plans to open a further four premises in Edinburgh by the end of next year, with a St John’s Road store expected in early 2018. Visit: 6-8 Morningside Drive, EH10 5LY – nkdpizza.com/uk

Taxidi Greek Bistro

Taking over the premises of the former My Big Fat Greek Kitchen, Taxidi serves up Greek food in a relaxed bistro setting. With an ethos of “Greek simplicity”, the all-day restaurant serves everything from coffee and Mediterranean breakfasts to traditional dinnertime favourites, like moussaka. Visit: 6 Brougham Street, EH3 9JH – facebook.com/Taxidi

@pizza

Promising to deliver “pizza’s counter culture”, @pizza are hoping to shake things up when they open on Saturday. Their creative take on pizza is inspired by pop culture (look out for options like the At Tiffany’s breakfast pizza) and the ingredients used come from local suppliers. Visit: Charlotte Lane, EH2 4QZ – atpizza.com

BrewDog

With one successful location already operating in Edinburgh, Scottish craft brewers, BrewDog, are soon to open a second venue on Lothian Road. As well as 25 taps of craft beer, visitors can expect a street food style menu, an outdoor seating area and an in-house BottleDog shop. Visit: 50 Lothian Road, EH3 9BY – brewdog.com

BABA

New from the team behind Glasgow’s popular Ox and Finch restaurant, BABA focuses on Levantine cuisine. Opening this week, the menu includes a creative selection of mezze bites, dips, gourmet kebabs, and mains from the charcoal grill. Visit: 130 George Street, EH2 4QH – baba.restaurant

Fazenda

Embracing the Brazilian traditions of churrasco barbecues and rodizio (a method of serving grilled meats, carved at the table), Fazenda offers a unique way to dine. Guests are given a double-sided card to place on their table. Green prompts the chefs to bring out sizzling skewers of steak, lamb, chicken and pork, while red indicates that diners are taking a rest. An exact opening date is yet to be announced, but Fazenda Edinburgh (the independent chain’s fourth location) is due to open in early 2018. Visit: 100 George Street, EH2 3DF – fazenda.co.uk

Campervan Taproom

Leith-based brewers, Campervan Brewery, are expanding their site with the launch of a new taproom, currently open on Fridays and Saturdays. As well as being able to enjoy beers straight from the source, visitors can also book a tour around the brewery and try samples of Campervan’s newest beers. Visit: 112 Jane Street, EH6 5HG – campervanbrewery.com