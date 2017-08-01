3 killed 2 injured in Moscow courthouse shooting - reports

Three people have been killed and two wounded in a shootout at a courthouse outside Moscow, Russian news agencies said.

The agencies on Tuesday quoted a lawyer who was at the courthouse and saw a guard and a court official injured.

According to the Tass agency, Nataly Osipova, spokeswoman for the Moscow Regional Court, said the incident took place at a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who have terrorized Moscow roads, killing more than a dozen of motorists. More to follow.