8 things you shouldn’t miss this... Hallowe’en

AS the spookiest night of the year approaches, whether it is clubbing, fancy dress, feasting or face-painting, there’s something for everyone in the Capital this Hallowe’en.

1 GREATER GRASSMARKET HALLOWE’EN WEEKEND

Grassmarket, Saturday noon-9pm

THE Grassmarket hosts a free family-friendly event on Saturday, featuring workshops, games, parades, spooky characters, and light projection show.

Count Dracula and his gruesome gang will lead hourly fancy dress parades around the Grassmarket Square.

From noon to 5pm, drop in to Hallowe’en workshops where kids can make their own masks, hats and brooms.

Don’t miss the free Kids Historic Trail and free treasure hunt. Then, from 5pm to 9pm, watch as the Grassmarket is lit up with animations, film clips and lasers projected onto buildings.

2 WAHACA DAY OF THE DEAD FEAST

St Andrew Square, next Monday to Sunday

CELEBRATE the nearest thing Mexico has to Hallowe’en by heading to Wahaca to try their new Day of the Dead feasting menu, which will see the restaurant’s iconic dishes served feasting style, for the whole table to enjoy, and will include a margarita or beer to toast the memory of the departed.

3 ESCAPE REALITY

Fountainbridge Square, £16-£22, 0131-629 3040

ARE you brave enough, calm enough, and calculated enough to visit two of the scariest escape rooms in Scotland, Nosferatu and The Asylum?

Challenging Nosferatu, you will have to use your skills to identify the world’s most dangerous vampire.

If bloodsuckers aren’t quite your cup of tea then escaping an asylum might be better? The derelict building has been abandoned for years and you just had to go and investigate it... Now you’re lost and need to escape, you might not be alone...

4 MERCAT TOURS

High Street, from 31 October, £14-£17, 0131-225 5445

THREE new tours explore the Capital’s horrible haunts and horrific history, as part of Mercat’s Hallowe’en programme.

Gory Stories will reveal the city’s creepy history. Suitable for 5+, it includes tales of guising and tumshie lantern carving, before heading beneath the city streets.

The Spirits of Hallowe’en tour leads you down the city’s narrow and winding medieval closes, through a world which thrived on blood, guts and gore.

For the more courageous, The Midnight Hour Tour descends into the Blair Street vaults in the dead of night. Strictly for adults, learn the worst tales of misdeeds, the goriest details about the vault’s residents

5 ELROW: HALLOWE’EN HAUNTED HOUSE

Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Saturday, noon-11pm, £67.50

PUTTING a spooky twist on Elrow’s world-renowned, immersive clubbing experience.

Lose yourself in the wildest Hallowe’en house music as interactive performers, stilt-walkers and street theatre keep you on your toes for a fright-night like no other.

Guest DJs supplying the beats include Art Department, Richy Ahmed, Mall Grab, The 2 Bears, Butch, Dante B2B Varga, M00arc Maya, Eddy M and Alex Pott B2B Ion Pananides.

6 SUGAR SKULL FACE PAINTING AT HARD ROCK

George Street, Saturday, 8pm-10pm, £24.30, 0131-260 3000

MARK Hallowe’en with a rockin’ Day Of The Dead pre-party this Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The special package includes sugar skull face painting, fajitas and margaritas to get in the Dia do los Muertos mood.

Expect spooky decorations and scary playlist all night long. Booking is essential for face painting as there are only a limited spaces available.

7 LULU’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

George Street, Saturday, 7pm, £40, 0131-225 5005

TAKE your seat for the Meet the Widow Murder Mystery Dinner.

Pop your super sleuth hat on and keep a keen eye out for clues - everything isn’t quite as it seems.

After a Champagne cocktail on arrival, sit down to a delicious four course meal and prepare to investigate the unthinkable to uncover the culprit.

8 SPOOKY SATURDAY

Chambers Street, Saturday, 11am-4pm, Free

DROP in to the National Museum of Scotland to take part in a family day of devilish delights in the lead up to the spookiest night of the year.