Accountants take steps for charities

STAFF from a city accountancy firm have raised more than £4000 for local charities after taking part in one of the Capital’s biggest charity events.

A team of workers from Johnston Carmichael – based on Melville Place – took part in Edinburgh’s Kiltwalk in aid of a range of charities working to support children across the city and beyond.

In the Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2017, walkers could choose from the Mighty Stride (26 miles), which left from Murrayfield and took in Gypsy Brae before heading inland to Holyrood Park and the city centre; the Big Stroll (12 miles), which also commenced at Murrayfield; and the Wee Wander (five miles), starting at Gypsy Brae.

Each walk finished at the Kiltwalk Village in Murrayfield.

Andrew Shepherd, the firm’s chairman and partner in the Edinburgh office, who took part in the event, said: “There were smiles all round in the Edinburgh office afterwards.

“We are extremely proud of our association with Kiltwalk, which brings people together all over Scotland to raise funds for some amazing causes.”

“As a business, we are committed to contributing to and supporting the communities in which we live and work, so we’ve been urging our staff to raise as much as they could for each event.

“With almost 700 staff and partners in our business, we can really make a difference and it is truly rewarding to know that every step we took will help to transform lives.”

In addition to staff taking on the walk, the company also supported the event through a sponsorship deal.

For the first time ever, this year the Kiltwalk was open to all charities, enabling walkers to raise money for any cause close to their hearts. Johnston Carmichael staff chose to support Ronald McDonald House, The Brain Tumour Charity, It’s good 2 give – which helps local people and young children with cancer – and Johnston Carmichael’s Edinburgh office charity partner, Pilton Youth and Children’s Project, during the walk.

The decision came after The Hunter Foundation pledged 140 per cent of all fundraising at the 2017 event would go to charity, meaning for every £1 donated, £1.40 would go to charities. Funds raised by the Kiltwalk since it began in 2011 could reach £5 million.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, said: “We really value the contribution by Johnston Carmichael’s Edinburgh employees. It’s hugely rewarding to see how the company’s staff got behind the Kiltwalk as part of the gold sponsorship deal.”