Aimee raises the bar to win award

A law graduate has been recognised for her outstanding achievement in conveyancing with a top award.

Aimee Stuart, from Edinburgh, received the ‘Best Conveyancing Student in Scotland’ award, following exceptional commitment and contribution to her Diploma in Professional Legal Practice.

The award was presented by leading land and property search organisation Millar & Bryce, based in the Capital’s Anderson Place.

Aimee, 23, is now set to embark on her two-year traineeship with family business Stuart & Co Solicitors.

She said: “I am really thrilled to receive this award. My mum is a conveyancer and I spent many a summer job looking through and documenting old sasine reports, so it’s something I really enjoyed at university in Aberdeeen.

I’m really looking forward to being able to apply what I learned into a practical environment.”

Stephen McCluskey, Interim Managing Director of Millar & Bryce said: “The Conveyancing Student Scotland award aims to identify and celebrate the achievements and excellence of law students across the country.

“They provide a chance to reward the outstanding contributions being made by young men and women up and down the country who are getting ready to branch out into the profession.

“We feel it’s imperative that we help to unearth and nurture these individuals.

“Aimee has shown she has what it takes to forge a great career, and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

Dr Susan Stokeld, Lecturer and Director of the Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at Aberdeen University, said: “Throughout her studies, Aimee has been incredibly hard-working and was one of the top students on her course, receiving her Diploma with Distinction.”

Millar & Bryce works in partnership with a range of colleges and universities, offering students studying legal-related courses the opportunity to come into the office, learn about the products and services provided and how they fit into the conveyancing process.

This also gives the students the opportunity to see first-hand a typical office environment and how processes work in practice.

The Capital-based firm company has employed a number of part time students through this process, who have continued to work at the company throughout their studies to suit their timetable and needs of the business.