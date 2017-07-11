Alex Salmond accused of egomania after announcing Fringe show

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond will star in his own show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The event will take the format of a chat show, with Mr Salmond sharing “a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power,” promoters said.

The ex-SNP leader, who lost his Westminster seat in June’s general election, pledged to dish the dirt on political rivals during the one hour show. ‘Alex Salmond Unleashed’ will run from August 13 to 27, at 1.45pm each day at the Ballroom in the Assembly Rooms on the Capital’s George Street.

Speaking to The National, Mr Salmond said: “I have always fancied a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe and this is going to be lots of fun.

“Obviously in the show there will be lots about politics but the emphasis will be very much on the lighter side.

“Among the invited guests there is already plenty of excitement and quite a few surprises. I suspect some people might be taken aback at the range of friends whom I invite along.

He added: “I can confirm that the President of the United States will not be appearing in person but he may well feature in quite a few of the stories I tell about recent political events.”

Promotional material declared that each performance will involve a different celebrity guest from the world of politics, showbiz and sport. The identity of the special guest will not be revealed until the show is underway.

The 62-year-old’s production team is reported to consist of former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh and Denise Silvey of the Cahoots Theatre Company.

Guests will get the chance to put questions to Mr Salmond and tickets are expected to cost up to £22.50.

Previous politicians who have appeared at the Fringe include George Galloway, Lembit Opik and Gyles Brandreth.

Earlier this month the former MP revealed he had turned down a six figure sum to appear in reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: “Only Alex Salmond would have the ego to think he could be an attractive fixture at the world’s biggest comedy festival.

“The crowds will almost certainly be laughing at him rather than with him.

“And it seems he’s recruiting other ousted SNP MPs to help out.

“Next we’ll have Angus Robertson selling the half-time macaroon bars, and John Nicolson checking ticket stubs.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “If Alex Salmond really wants to have a Fringe crowd in tears of laughter, he should just stand up and read out his independence white paper.

“His ego is clearly dented following his General Election defeat, and he’s no doubt jealous that festival crowds across the UK are chanting Jeremy Corbyn’s name, so wants to see his own name in lights at a festival.”