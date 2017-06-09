Alex Salmond loses his Gordon seat to Conservatives

Former first minister Alex Salmond has lost his seat to the Conservatives.

The SNP lynchpin and ex-party leader was defeated by Colin Clark in Gordon.

Conservative candidate Colin Clark won Gordon with 21,861 votes. Mr Salmond had 19,254 votes.

The veteran politician had swept to power in the seat with a 8,687 majority in 2015, overturning decades of Liberal Democrat rule.

Alex Salmond bounced back to a prominent role in the SNP as foreign affairs spokesman after stepping down as first minister and party leader after defeat in the Scottish independence referendum.

He was elected to the Gordon seat in 2015, ending decades of Liberal Democrat rule by deputy party leader Sir Malcolm Bruce who stood down ahead of the election.

Despite his personal defeat Mr Salmond said the SNP have won the election in Scotland and insisted the SNP would be in a position of influence in the Commons.

