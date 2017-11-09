Alex Salmond show to air on Russian TV after Edinburgh Fringe success

Alex Salmond will host his own political talk show on a Russian network starting this Thursday.

The former First Minister yesterday announced he would present the programme on state-owned broadcaster RT.

Airing on Thursdays, The Alex Salmond Show will include guests from business, political and entertainment backgrounds.

The idea for the programme was inspired by his popular Edinburgh Fringe Festival show, Alex Salmond Unleashed.

Mr Salmond said: “I’m not interested in catching people out on statistics or laying them low with past quotations. I want to hear from people to of ideas and answers, with something positive to contribute.”

The programme will be divided into two parts, with one giving someone a platform to air their ideas followed by questioning from the 62-year-old, while the second will be a more personal interview.