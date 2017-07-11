Alex Salmond to star in Edinburgh Festival Fringe show

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond will star in his own show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The event will take the format of a chat show, with Mr Salmond sharing “a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power,” promoters said.

The ex-SNP leader, who lost his Westminster seat in June’s general election, pledged to dish the dirt on political rivals during the one hour show. ‘Alex Salmond Unleashed’ will run from August 13 to 27, at 1.45pm each day at the Ballroom in the Assembly Rooms on the Capital’s George Street.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond: ‘merchants of doom’ were wrong about recession

Speaking to The National, Mr Salmond said: “I have always fancied a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe and this is going to be lots of fun.

“Obviously in the show there will be lots about politics but the emphasis will be very much on the lighter side.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond turns down ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance

“Among the invited guests there is already plenty of excitement and quite a few surprises. I suspect some people might be taken aback at the range of friends whom I invite along.

He added: “I can confirm that the President of the United States will not be appearing in person but he may well feature in quite a few of the stories I tell about recent political events.”

Promotional material declared that each performance will involve a different celebrity guest from the world of politics, showbiz and sport. The identity of the special guest will not be revealed until the show is underway.

The 62-year-old’s production team is reported to consist of former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh and Denise Silvey of the Cahoots Theatre Company.

Guests will get the chance to put questions to Mr Salmond and tickets are expected to cost up to £22.50.

Previous politicians who have appeared at the Fringe include George Galloway, Lembit Opik and Gyles Brandreth.

Earlier this month the former MP revealed he had turned down a six figure sum to appear in reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.