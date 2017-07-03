Alex Salmond turns down ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond has turned down the chance to appear on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been reported.

Mr Salmond, who lost his Westminster seat of Gordon in last month’s general election, quipped that Theresa May ought to take his slot - suggesting she will be replaced as Prime Minister in the near future.

The ITV show is due to return for a 17th series in December after Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the jungle last year.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond: Tory boasts are ‘foolish’

Mr Salmond told the Sun: “I am still a big fan of the show but the answer has to be a reluctant ‘no, thank you’.

“I maintain my aversion to creepy crawlies. In any case, I would not wish to take the place of Theresa May who should be available by October or so.”

READ MORE: Salmond: Scots nationalism ‘not violent due to no oppression’