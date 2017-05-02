Almost £30,000 raised to bring tragic Kirsty home

ALMOST £30,000 has been raised to bring Kirsty Maxwell’s body home after she fell to her death from a balcony during a hen party in Spain.

Hundreds have rushed to donate to a JustGiving page which was set up by her friends a day ago to allow her parents to bring their daughter back to Livingston

The tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Apartamentos Payma in Benidorm while Kirsty was away with 35 friends.

It is understood she had been out partying just hours before the fall.

Kirsty, 27, was married less than a year ago, tying the knot with her husband Adam Maxwell in September 2016.

The couple had recently sold their flat – near to The Centre in Livingston – to buy their first family home.

A former neighbour, who did not wish to be named, branded Kirsty and Adam a “lovely couple”.

He said: “I used to speak to Kirsty and Adam when they were out walking their little pug.

“Kirsty was such a nice girl, and they were a lovely couple.

“It came as a shock to us when we saw the news. It’s just so tragic.

“It’s not something you expect to happen to someone you know.

“Our thoughts are with Adam and her family.”

Carolynn Simpson, who set up the fundraising page with the initial target of £10,000, said online: “We are aiming to raise as much money as we can to bring out beautiful friend Kirsty home to where she belongs after this terrible tragedy.

“As little or as much as you can give will be hugely appreciated by the family. Everyone who knew here would have a loving story to tell about her beautiful life.”

Spanish media reported that Kirsty’s body was found near the swimming pool of the apartment block where she had been staying.

Her parents and husband are now understood to have arrived in the Spanish holiday resort while investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, the Foreign Office confirmed a British man had been arrested in connection with the incident, but according to Spanish media he was later released.

He is understood to have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but is now believed to have returned to the UK.

It has also been reported by a Spanish media firm that Kirsty may have tried to jump for the swimming pool to escape the suspect, after accidentally entering the wrong room.

Tributes have poured in for the newlywed on social media.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29.”

To donate to the BringOurGirlHome JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Bringourgirlhome

