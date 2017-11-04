Ambulance crew attacked with wine bottle while on 999 call

Have your say

Motorists watched in horror as an ambulance with its siren and blue lights flashing was forced to perform an emergency stop after a mid-afternoon attack.

The shocked driver of the ambulance suffered minor cuts and bruises to his head while a second ambulance was then called in order to transfer the upset elderly patient to a palliative care unit in Dundee.

A wine bottle was thrown at the ambulance, which damaged the winscreen.

The incident took place in Blackhall.

“I’ve never been upset in this job but this has really affected me, it’s had a greater impact on me than I thought it would,” said driver and student paramedic Tony Traynor, 39, who was hurt by shards of the empty bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The lout was aged between 20 and 25 years old and he was wearing a white top.

The man launched his attack on the North East Ambulance Service vehicle shortly after 4pm on the busy Hillhouse Road.

Douglas McDougall of North East Ambulance Service, said: “We take all attacks on our staff extremely seriously.”