Ambulance staff helping patient left angry note by driver

Staff for a British ambulance service were left an angry note while they were helping a patient who had to be rushed to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were helping a man who was vomiting blood, but when they returned to find a note on the windscreen criticising them for leaving the “van in a stupid place” as it blocked a person’s drive.

The note read: “You may be saving lives, but don’t park your van in a stupid place and block my drive.”

The WMAS put the note on the service’s Twitter account along with a picture of the inside of the van with blood on the floor.

The tweet said: “Sometimes we just don’t know what to say. This was the note left on an ambulance today. At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood. They took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition. #patientscomefirst”

It has been shared thousands of times with people expressing their dismay at the person who left the note.

One user simply said “some people are just rotten”, while another noted “I can’t believe that there are some very selfish people in this world who are more worried about their drives than other people’s lives”.