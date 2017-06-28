Animal charity is cooking with gas

Animal-loving volunteers from SGN have given up their time to help out at The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Fourteen employees from the gas network company’s office in Newbridge spent the day at the charity.

They planted new flowers and shrubs at the entrance to the home, cleaned road signs and painted areas at the centre. They also helped with paperwork in the busy office.

In the weeks leading up to their community day, the team held a cake sale, which, with donations from colleagues, raised £400.

The idea of helping out the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home came from SGN network strategy assistant Dayna Seay, who said: “My friend got his cat from there and I just think they do such amazing work – all with no government or Lottery funding – and they deserve all the help they can get.

“At SGN, we each get one day every year on company time to make a difference in our local community and we couldn’t think of a better use of our time.”

Since spending the day at the charity, Dayna says she now hopes to volunteer there in her spare time.

Her colleague, industry codes and investigations team manager Lisa Warnock, said: “I was part of the team cleaning the road signs which, not surprisingly given their position, were pretty grubby.

“It was very rewarding looking back up the road as we were leaving and seeing them gleaming so much you could see the reflections of the cars.”

Founded in 1883, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is the city’s oldest animal welfare organisation. It aims to reunite owners with their missing animals. If that is not possible, the charity finds new homes for unwanted dogs and cats. Lindsay Fyffe Jardine, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s director of operations and deputy CEO, said: “We are so grateful to the SGN team for all their hard work and fundraising efforts on our behalf.

“After a day of scrubbing, planting, painting and power-washing, they’ve made a significant improvement to the public face of the home. This should help to attract visitors to us in Seafield and ultimately improve the prospects of our dogs and cats who are desperately seeking forever homes.”

SGN – formerly Scotland Gas Networks – manages the network that distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million homes and businesses across the south of England and Scotland. Their pipes deliver gas to customers.