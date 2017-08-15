Animal lovers start dream career move

TWO members of staff from an East Lothian vets are set to embark on their dream careers as veterinary nurses.

Ellen Graham and Paul Middler will begin studying for a Diploma in Veterinary Nursing at Scotland’s Rural College in Broxburn next month.

The pair will combine their studies with working at Dunedin Vets’ main surgery in Tranent, where they are currently employed as Animal Care Assistants.

Ellen joined Dunedin Vets in October 2016 after deciding a Biological Science course at Napier University was not for her.

The 22-year-old, from Dunbar, has always wanted to work with animals and owns a Miniature Schnauzer called Oscar.

Ellen said: “Studying to become a veterinary nurse while working at Dunedin Vets is a great opportunity as I’ve always wanted to work with animals, while combining it with the science side of things.

“I love working at the veterinary practice as you get to know the clients and their pets, and everyone is very dedicated to providing the best level of care for animals.”

Paul, 21, from Haddington, has worked at Dunedin Vets for two years and used to do work experience at the practice while he was still at Knox Academy, before completing a National Certificate in Animal Care at SRUC’s Oatridge Campus.

A keen bird keeper, who owns an Orange-winged Amazon called Billy, Paul has his sights set on specialising in the care and treatment of exotics and birds. Paul said: “I’ve owned Billy since last October as he needed to be rehomed. He has taken over run of the house and terrorises dogs and cats. I’ve always been interested in birds as my grandad owned an African Grey Parrott and my grandma had a budgie. I used to have a Harris hawk and I’ve also rescued barn owls.”

Dunedin Vets has four sites across East Lothian, with its main practice is in Tranent and branch surgeries in North Berwick, Prestonpans and Dunbar, with a total of 21 staff working across the group, including six vets, seven veterinary nurses and eight reception and admin staff.

It serves a client base of 5000 pet owners from the outskirts of Edinburgh, across to Berwick-upon-Tweed, and down to the Borders.