Ann bows out after fundraising finale

An Edinburgh woman who underwent heart surgery a decade ago has just returned from Cambodia, where she completed the arduous Angkor Wat Trek to raise money for charity.

Ann James, 59, walked for ten days in blistering heat — through rice paddies and jungle terrain — and raised almost £4500 for Capability Scotland, which provides services for disabled people across the country.

In the run-up to her trip, she ran jewellery stalls in local schools and sports centres. She also held car boot sales and hosted a cheese and wine night for friends, family and the local community.

The trek wasn’t easy, but Ann is no stranger to a challenge. Since undergoing heart surgery she has walked the Great Wall of China, climbed Mount Toubkal in Morocco and trekked through the Costa Rican rainforest.

Despite the setback of suffering a broken ankle before heading to Cambodia, she put together her own training regime to make sure she was fighting fit for the trip.

Ann says: “I recently moved back to Edinburgh after living in Wales for many years and started volunteering in Capability Scotland’s Morningside shop. I see first-hand the great work that Capability Scotland does through the support they give to friends and family with disabilities. I am so pleased that I can give something back.

“I’ve done fundraising for lots of charities close to my heart including the Welsh Air Ambulance, the Down’s Syndrome Association and the British Heart Foundation, and this is my last big challenge before I hang up my boots for my 60th birthday.

“I’ll never forget this trip; it was exhilarating and humbling at the same time. I learned so much about Cambodia and its people. I kept going despite 37C heat, mosquitos and early starts and I’m delighted to have raised so much for Capability Scotland. I’d like to say a massive thank-you to all my friends and family from North Wales to Edinburgh for their amazing support.”

Liz Treanor, fundraising manager at Capability Scotland said: “We are incredibly grateful to Ann for taking on this huge challenge for us and for the huge effort she put into her fundraising.

“The money she has raised will make a real difference to our work supporting disabled people in Edinburgh and across Scotland.”

You can still contribute to Ann’s fundraising effort at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ann-James10.