Annie Lennox ‘mistaken for new musician’ by US radio station

Annie Lennox saw the funny side when an American radio station sent her an email - assuming she was an up-and-coming musician looking for a break.

The Eurythmics star, 62, who has been recording and performing since 1976, posted the email from ‘Kylie’ at an unidentified Los Angeles radio station.

The email, which began ‘Dear Annie Lennox’ continued: “Kylie here from [redacted] Radio Los Angeles!

“I came across your music online and really like what I heard! I’m the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month.

“I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station. If you’d like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I’ll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [redacted] to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation.

“Also, what sort of support campaign do you have going on for your single (press, video, licensing, etc)? I only ask because we are connected to an artist development firm that can also get you onto 150 radio stations worldwide and provide support for press, video, retail and licensing.

“The best part is, if they really like your music, they’ll cover all of the marketing expenses. You can check them out at [redacted]. Please let them know Kylie referred you and you should be in.

“Let me know your thoughts and be sure to send me that MP3!”

Lennox posted a screenshot of the email on her Facebook page with the remark: “I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!”

With Dave Stewart in the Eurythmics, Lennox released 11 albums, 33 singles, embarked on five major tours, and picked up 13 awards.

Three of the band’s singles made the US top five, including Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) which reached top spot in 1983.

The post has been shared more than 7,000 times, with a number of users urging Lennox to take action on what they called the ‘latest scam to take advantage of unsuspecting young musicians and bands’.