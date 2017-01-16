Appeal after housebreaking in Newtongrange

Police are in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Newtongrange.

The incident happened between 2:30pm and 6:40pm on Friday 13th January at an address in Big Brigs Way.

Entry was forced to the rear of the property and various pieces of high value jewellery and other items, including a tablet device, were taken.

Local police are continuing with their enquiries and are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit at Musselburgh Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.