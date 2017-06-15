Apprentice Jordan charts path to gold

An Edinburgh College painting and decorating apprentice will be going for gold as part of Team UK at the WorldSkills championship in Abu Dhabi later this year.

After a two-year qualification battle against the UK’s most-skilled young people, Jordan Charters secured a spot on Team UK to compete in the ‘Olympics of Skills’ in October.

Jordan, who works for his dad’s painting and decorating firm and has a string of skills awards under his belt, will join another 31 of the country’s best talent in the competition.

Team UK will compete against 75 other countries in more than 50 different skills, from aircraft maintenance and mechanical engineering to restaurant service and cyber security.

Jordan, from West Linton, said he was delighted to make it on to the UK team for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

He said: “I said I wouldn’t cry if I made Team UK but I couldn’t help it.

“All the hard work that I put in has paid off. It has made it worthwhile.”

Edinburgh College graduate and 2009 WorldSkills Painting and Decorating gold medallist Mark Nevin played the Paulie to Jordan’s Rocky, mentoring him through the preparation alongside Peter Walters, a WorldSkills training manager.

Mark studied at the college in 2003 and competed at WorldSkills Calgary in 2009 in the Painting and Decorating category. He secured the gold medal and the highest individual score for the UK team.

For the last two years, Jordan, who also competes for his country in long jump, has had to fit training around work and college commitments.

Jordan and his teammates will now go through an Olympic-style training regime in preparation for an intense week of competition as Team UK attempts to top their seventh-place finish at the 2015 WorldSkills in Brazil.

Robert Taylor, Painting and Decorating lecturer at Edinburgh College, said: “Jordan is one of the select students we have had over the last ten years with that extra ability to reach world-class level.

“There is no doubt that at this level the competition is virtually as big as the Olympics with all the preparation, practice and motivation required to secure a medal.

“We have numerous competition winners nationally but to be successful at this level you have to be able to solve problems quickly, think on your feet and complete tasks to the highest level of quality.

“Now Jordan has qualified, the preparation for competition will continue but focus as much on the mental preparation of coping with pressure and planning. Our thanks go out to Peter Walters and former winner Mark Nevin for mentoring Jordan.”

WorldSkills takes place in October in a specially created facility in Abu Dhabi.