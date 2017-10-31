Arise Sir Big Yin! Billy Connolly receives knighthood

Comedian and actor Sir Billy Connolly has been knighted at Buckingham Palace today or services to entertainment and charity.

After learning he had been given a knighthood in the Queen’s birthday honours list, Connolly told the BBC: “I am a little embarrassed but deep within me, I’m very pleased to have it.

Sir Billy Connolly with his wife Pamela Stephenson. John Stillwell/PA Wire

“I feel as if I should be called Lancelot or something. Sir Lancelot, that would be nice. Sir Billy doesn’t quite have the same ring.”

READ MORE: Billy Connolly inducted into music hall of fame

Connolly, also known as The Big Yin, will celebrate his 75th birthday later this year.

The Glasgow-born star said he wishes his late sister and his parents were alive to see him knighted.

“I wish my sister was here,” he said. “My sister Flo died last year and she would have loved that, and my parents are both dead, so I wish they were here to see it.”

READ MORE: Aidan Smith: Still in awe of the Big Yin

Known primarily for his comedic performances, Connolly has also had a successful acting career, starring in the films Brave, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Mrs Brown and The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies.

In 2013 he announced he was being treated for the initial symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, admitting he had started to forget his lines during performances.