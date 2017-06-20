Armed police raid family home in connection with shooting

SHOCKED neighbours have told how armed police raided a family home in their quiet residential street in the middle of the night.

Officers with rifles and dogs swooped on the detached house in Meadowfield Terrace, Duddingston, at 1am yesterday.

Police and forensic officers were present at Meadowfield Terrace. Picture: Jon Savage

The operation was connected to a shooting in Dalkeith last week. Neighbours said no-one was home when the Duddingston house was raided, but ­police took a dark-coloured Audi car away.

“I was watching television when my wife came down and said I should look out of the window,” said a neighbour. “There were armed police with rifles and dogs in the back garden.”

It is understood a couple and their three children live in the raided house. They were described as “normal” by neighbours.

The couple are believed to be in their 30s with two sons and a daughter. The eldest son is believed to be about 18, his sister 14 and their young brother under ten.

The father is thought to work in the building trade, while the mother is believed to work as a classroom assistant at a nearby school.

“They’ve only lived here as a family for less than a year and seem like a normal family,” said the neighbour. “They say ‘hello’ when they’re heading out to the car and the kids play football in the back garden.

“I saw four armed police but there could’ve been up to half a dozen. There were up to half a dozen police vehicles.

“Eventually a detective came to door. He said we’d probably seen some activity going on but didn’t say very much at all. He just said it was something connected to an incident in Dalkeith. He also said the helicopter was involved too but I didn’t see it.”

Neighbours saw officers initially arrive at 10pm, but on finding no-one in they left before returning later.

A specialist team of officers are then understood to have broken down the door to the house at 1am.

Neighbours reported seeing a police presence outside the house through the night.

“This is a quiet street where everyone says ‘hello’ to everyone else,” said the neighbour.

“This is so unusual and not something you’d expect in this neighbourhood.”

Another resident told how he has lived in the street for 40 years and never seen so many police before.

Detached homes in Meadowfield Terrace can fetch nearly £400,000.

There were also reports that a car, not belonging to the couple but parked outside their home, had all four tyres slashed on Saturday night.

Forensic teams were still conducting a search of the house yesterday afternoon while detectives were making door-to-door inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently conducting a search of a property in the Duddingston area as part of the investigation into a firearms discharge in Dalkeith on Sunday. Inquiries are continuing.”

Police launched an investigation after a gun was fired at a house in Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, on Sunday night. No-one was injured and there were no reports of any damage.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “We’re currently treating this as a targeted incident and I want to thank the local community for their patience as inquiries are conducted.

“I want to reassure residents that there will be an increase in patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is welcome to speak to local officers.

“As part of our inquiries we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around midnight, or has any information about this, to get in touch.

“We’re particularly eager to trace a black older saloon-type vehicle which was travelling in the area around this time and last seen heading in the direction of James Lean Avenue.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0102 of 18 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.