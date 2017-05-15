Army reveals line-up of shows for first ever Fringe venue

The Army’s first ever Fringe venue will feature hard-hitting shows tackling post-traumatic stress, domestic violence, race and gender.

A Second World War signaller’s letters to his fiancee in the latter stages of the conflict and an imagined conversation between a First World War veteran and his great nephew will be brought to the stage in Edinburgh this summer.

Another show will explore the events that unfold as a group of police officers wait for the go-ahead to enter a flat where a man is wielding a Samurai sword.

Six shows, including a dance production, will be staged in a pop-up venue Army@TheFringe, which will be created in Hepburn House, a working barracks on the outskirts of the New Town.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland reservists’ centre will be staffed by serving soldiers during the Fringe, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel Gordon Mackenzie, head of engagement for the Army in Scotland, which has joined forces with the year-round arts centre Summerhall to programme its first Fringe venue, said: “This is a really exciting moment for us.

“Army@TheFringe is hosting six powerful pieces of work that tackle some of the most important issues facing the military and wider society.

“They include fearless explorations of Army life and the extremities of conflict from both world wars to the present day. But there are also pieces about everything from race and gender to policing and domestic violence.

“Army@TheFringe is about building new links with the public through the arts and starting conversations with people who normally have little contact with us. We also want to look at our role in society, and how that’s changing.

“At the same time, this is an important chance to present cutting edge work about some of the huge social issues affecting all of us, whether we’re in the military or not.”