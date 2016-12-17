Attempted murder probe launched into Saughton Mains Park stabbing

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a knife attack on a teenager and a young man on a Capital street last night.

The victims, 16 and 20, were attacked in Saughton Mains Park at around 8.40pm on Friday evening.

It is understood the pair were leaving a house party when they became involved in an altercation with a third party.

The passer-by were attacked with a knife, causing severe neck injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they are in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean of Edinburgh CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two young men who have sustained significant injuries.

“One in particular could have been life threatening and we are treating this as attempted murder.

“We are following a positive line of enquiry, but need all the help we can get to trace the male responsible as soon as possible.

“I believe people in the local community know who this person is and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help us.

“Also there were a number of people in the Saughton Mains Park area on Friday evening including those in attendance at the party.”

Police Scotland are appealing for further information regarding the attack. Witnesses are being asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.