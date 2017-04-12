Aylee’s keeping us in the best of health

AN East Lothian schoolgirl has been given a starring role in a national health campaign to encourage people to look after their health over Easter.

Five-year-old Aylee Frazer, from Gullane, appears on photos and information for the new Be Healthwise this Easter campaign.

It encourages people to look after themselves over this weekend’s Bank Holiday,

Aylee, who attends Gullane Primary School, was assisted on the photo shoot at the garden centre Dobbies, by ten-year-old Rianna Baillie from Dunfermline.

Aylee’s mother Aileen said: “Aylee was excited to take part in the photo shoot and it was a great experience for us.

“I work for NHS24 and was chuffed when she was chosen to take part.

“We’re usually very busy during Easter and it’s great that Aylee is involved in helping promote our health messages at such a hectic time.”

The campaign featuring the girls will run in various publications including websites, leaflets and posters.

It also features a cartoon Dr Owl, advising people to stock up on ­ over-the-counter medicines, check their repeat prescriptions and ask local pharmacists for advice, to help deal with common springtime ailments.

Professor George Crooks, NHS24’s medical director, said: “Well done to both girls who took part, both have been helping us get important health messages out to the public on how important it is to take care over Easter.

“The Bank Holiday weekend is traditionally very busy for us and being prepared can really help make all the difference if illness strikes.

“We’ve had quite a mild winter but seasonal colds and illnesses can still be around alongside spring conditions such as hay fever. Simple steps such as having enough over-the-counter medication in the medicine cupboard and planning ahead for any required repeat prescriptions over Easter can help.”

The campaign will also advise on GP surgery and pharmacy opening times over the Easter break when many close or reduce their opening hours.