Bang heard as large fire breaks out in Edinburgh’s New Town

A LARGE fire broke out at a hotel in Edinburgh’s New Town on Monday afternoon.

Reports of a loud bang were heard before a large blaze broke out at the Nira Caledonia Hotel on Gloucester Place at around 2:50pm.

It was later discovered that workmen, who were fixing the roof of the hotel, were using a blowtorch when a joist caught fire. Shortly afterwards a gas cylinder exploded and the flames quickly spread.

It is understood that all workmen, hotel staff and guests were evacuated safely.

Upon receiving the call, seven fire engines and a crew of around 25 firefighters rushed to the scene. A black pillar of smoke could be seen for many miles.

Eyewitness Hannah Ross said: “I heard a bang, thought ‘what on earth was that’, walked 5 steps to window & saw all that smoke already billowing out.

“Tweeted about a minute later after I went to tell my sister. Bang was like a firework - thought ‘too loud & wrong time for test for tonight’”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters are currently attending a fire at a business premises on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh after receiving an alert at 2.50pm.”

The latest updates, as of 15:30pm, suggest that the fire is now under control.

There have been no reports of any injuries.