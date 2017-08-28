Bang heard as large fire breaks out in Edinburgh’s New Town

A LARGE fire broke out at a hotel in Edinburgh’s New Town on Monday afternoon.
Reports of a loud bang were heard before a large blaze broke out at the Nira Caledonia Hotel on Gloucester Place at around 2:50pm.
It was later discovered that workmen, who were fixing the roof of the hotel, were using a blowtorch when a joist caught fire. Shortly afterwards a gas cylinder exploded and the flames quickly spread.
It is understood that all workmen, hotel staff and guests were evacuated safely.
Upon receiving the call, seven fire engines and a crew of around 25 firefighters rushed to the scene. A black pillar of smoke could be seen for many miles.
Eyewitness Hannah Ross said: “I heard a bang, thought ‘what on earth was that’, walked 5 steps to window & saw all that smoke already billowing out.
“Tweeted about a minute later after I went to tell my sister. Bang was like a firework - thought ‘too loud & wrong time for test for tonight’”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters are currently attending a fire at a business premises on Gloucester Place in Edinburgh after receiving an alert at 2.50pm.”
The latest updates, as of 15:30pm, suggest that the fire is now under control.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
