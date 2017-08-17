Barcelona attack: Man arrested after 12 people killed, 80 injured

At least 12 people have died and more than 80 have been injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.

Police have arrested a man after a white Fiat van tore through the Laa Ramblas district which was packed with shoppers and holidaymakers.

The vehicle careered into terrified pedestrians in the busy tree-lined promenade, one of the most popular parts of the city.

Local media said police were hunting a man named Driss Oukabir who is suspected of having rented the van used in the attack. The passport of a Spanish citizen, of Moroccan origin, was found at the scene.

The identity of the arrested man is not clear.

However, police have released an image of a suspect following the terror attack.

There were also reports that detectives believe two vans were used, one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.

Initial reports suggested suspects had been holed up in a city centre bar surrounded by police, but authorities dismissed this saying there was no-one in the bar.

The attack - the first major terror-related killing on Spanish soil since more than 190 people died in the Madrid train bombs in 2004 - brought widespread condemnation.

I turned around and people were screaming Aamer Anwar

Prime Minister Theresa May said the “UK stands with Spain against terror” and President Donald Trump said the “United States “will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

Video captured by eyewitnesses and circulating on social media showed the bloody aftermath of the incident.

Many victims, some bleeding heavily, were visible in one clip - lying amid piles of souvenirs apparently sent flying in the chaos.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking in La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as “chaos”.

Mr Anwar told the media: “I had been to the Cathedral and was walking down La Ramblas for something to eat.

“Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

“I turned around and people were screaming. I could see a woman screaming with her kids. People started running and jumping into shops.

“I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening.

“The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

“I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming.

“He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured.”

“They seemed to be looking for someone. They were going very carefully, very cautiously, stall to stall.”

Will Ako, 26, from London, was eating in a restaurant called Taller De Tapas with his family when they heard a disturbance.

He told the Press Association: “We had just finished eating and were about to leave when we heard a commotion and the patrons in the restaurant rushing from their seats.

“I then saw people running to the east of the restaurant and I saw a couple of people, about 30 yards down the road, crouching around what looked like someone on the ground and they were calling for assistance.

“Within a couple of minutes, police started to arrive and they were running west of the restaurant and some were telling us to stay inside.

“Soon after, loads of cars, bikes and ambulances arrived and then the armed police.”

He said he was in the restaurant with around 40 people, adding: “We’re not sure what’s happening.”

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature, which allows people in the aftermath of a disaster to tell friends they are safe

