Barry Norman dies aged 83

Film critic Barry Norman has died at the age of 83, his family has said.

The journalist and former BBC presenter died in his sleep on Friday night.

A statement from his daughters, Samantha and Emma, described him as “remarkable” and added: “He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career.”

BBC director-general Tony Hall said: “Barry Norman was a first class presenter and critic. Film buffs always found his programmes essential viewing.

“He dominated broadcasting about films for a generation with wit and great knowledge. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”