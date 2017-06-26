Barry takes on role of rector at Academy

One of the country’s leading independent schools, the Edinburgh Academy, has appointed the school’s senior deputy rector, Barry Welsh, as new rector.

Mr Welsh - who has succeeded rector, Marco Longmore - has far-reaching knowledge and experience in education, having worked at a number of other prestigious schools including the Capital’s Fettes College and Harrow in London.

He joined The Edinburgh Academy as senior deputy rector in 2016 from Shawnigan Lake School in Canada, where he was deputy headmaster.

Chairman of the court at the Edinburgh Academy, Michael Gregson, said Mr Welsh’s appointment followed “an extensive recruitment process”.

He added: “Barry’s vast educational and pastoral knowledge, combined with his international experience and love of the outdoors, provide a strong springboard from which to further develop the school.

“We also extend our sincere thanks to Marco Longmore for his steadfast hard work and endeavour including successfully managing the transition to co-education with a significant increase in the school roll.

“The school is now widely recognised across Scotland as a leader in educational practices and we offer him best wishes for his new role.”

Mr Welsh is to become the school’s new rector from 1 August. A graduate in geography from Loughborough University, he also has a passion for sport and the great outdoors which spans coaching school level rugby and cricket, and reaching the summit of Mount Everest in 2006.

The new rector said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed to this role. The Edinburgh Academy has a fantastic school spirit, staff roster and track-record of achievement which I look forward to building on.

“Marco Longmore’s legacy and the excellence he has embedded into every aspect of the school sets us in great stead.

“I would like to thank him for his ceaseless effort to develop the school over the last nine years, which has made a major, positive impact on the results achieved by pupils, improvements to the school estate, and solidified the school’s position as a leader in educational practices.”

Mr Longmore, who is moving on to take up a new challenge in Dubai as headmaster of Brighton College, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the last nine years at the Edinburgh Academy. It is a fantastic institution with a hugely talented pool of staff and I wish Barry and everyone else at the school the very best for the future.

“In a very short space of time, Barry has made a significant contribution to the Edinburgh Academy. His breadth and depth of experience and dedication to education and the development of young minds is exceptional, making him an ideal choice for rector. I wish him and the school every success.”