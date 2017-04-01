Bearded Baker’s city dream fulfilled

A CITY man affectionaly known as ‘The Bearded Baker’ has opened his first cafe in the New Town.

Rowan Walker and his fiancée and business partner Julia Wayper have set up a new cafe in the New Town’s Rodney Street.

The Bearded Baker team make all the produce fresh every morning and want to do their bit to continue to improve the area’s quality artisan produce establishments.

Rowan initially juggled his job as a researcher for a political think-tank with baking, where he sold directly to cafés and restaurants in Edinburgh.

As demand grew, he quickly gave up his job to focus on baking. Selling to more than a dozen outlets directly in the city with handmade, homemade bagels and doughnuts from his home kitchen, Rowan began looking for the ideal spot to take the business to the next stage.

Rowan, 24, said: “We live very close to the Rodney Street and Canonmills area, and have watched it become more and more of a gastronomic hub.

“When the café became available, we couldn’t believe our luck.

“The new premises has seating for those who want to sit in, and everything we sell is available to take away.

“I’ve always loved baking and opening this wee café is a dream come true.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be part of the exciting gourmet collective happening in this part of Edinburgh.”

Serving bagels, doughnuts, bread, soup, speciality cakes including gluten free and vegan, coffee and more, the café will be the latest addition to a string of artisan, high-end cafés, restaurants, bars and shops in the area.

The team are also determined to use as much locally sourced produce in their products, this includes using organic and free range eggs from city-based Smashin’ Eggs.

The cafe’s premises themselves have undergone an extensive transformation into a Scandinavian-style artisan bakery with custom-made tables and counters.

Julia, 26, also left a high-powered job in Holyrood working for an MSP to set up the cafe, which is open seven days a week.

She said: “Residents and professionals in Canonmills and the New Town have got used to having great food in the city on their doorstep. We know and understand the importance of producing high quality food, using responsibly sourced ingredients and making something by hand that tastes delicious.

“In addition, more than half of the menu is vegetarian,” Julia went on to explain.

“Customers are becoming increasingly conscious of a balanced diet, and our artisan bagels made from the best quality produce with a number of nutritious fillings to choose from ensures there is something for everyone.”