Benedict Cumberbatch spotted filming in Glasgow

Pictures have emerged of Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow’s city centre.
The Sherlock star is filming in the city as part of the Sky Atlantic drama Melrose, with filming expected to continue until November 3.
Several city centre streets such as Bothwell Street, West Campbell Street, Renfield Street and St Vincent Street will be sealed off to accommodate filming.
In the five-part series based on novels by Edward St Aubyn. Cumberbatch plays lothario Patrick Melrose.
It could be argued his appearance in Scotland is overdue after the Doctor Strange star didn’t appear for filming of Avengers Infinity War in Edinburgh.
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo filmed scenes in the Capital, but Cumberbatch instead completed his filming in Atlanta.
And the A-listers keep coming for Scotland, with Chris Pine’s Netflix series about Robert the Bruce also filming outside of Glasgow, capping a massive year for the film industry in the country.