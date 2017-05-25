Big Hearts targets awards night glory

The Big Hearts Supporters Movement is in the running for a major Scottish charity award.

This unique fans engagement initiative – the first of its kinds for a charity in Scottish football – aims to facilitate supporters of Heart FC to become volunteers in their local communities to give their time to support local charities in the Capital

By encouraging football fans to volunteer in their community, Big Hearts Supporters demonstrates how the power of football can help make a bigger difference to the lives of the most vulnerable – helping other local charities in need of volunteers and engaging with “hidden groups” who otherwise might not be reached.

Since February 2016, this unique fan engagement initiative helped deliver​ 21 projects with nine different partner charities and has allowed the charity to expand its own range of support across Edinburgh. With a community of 1500 Big Hearts Supporters – 61 per cent willing to volunteer – Big Hearts is in a better position to support all generations in need across the community and believes this initiative will continue to grow and help deliver further social change. ​

Organised by Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, the charity awards, which take place next month, celebrate the life-changing work of charities, community groups and individuals dedicated to making Scotland a better place to live.

Craig Wilson, Big Hearts general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have the fantastic opportunity to highlight once again the amazing outcomes of our Big Hearts Supporters initiative.

“Since launching 15 months ago, the movement has allowed us to support even more families across Edinburgh and has clearly opened new perspectives for football fans’ engagement in their local community.”

Martin Sime, chief executive at SCVO, said: “Year after year Scottish charities and voluntary organisations prove themselves to be beacons for creativity, tenacity and innovation.

“This year’s Scottish charity awards finalists demonstrate these qualities in abundance and are shining examples of how people can work together to make Scotland a better place.”

All shortlisted entries will also compete for the People’s Choice award, which will be decided by the public via online voting.

The public can vote for Big Hearts by clicking on the following link: https://goodhq.org/scottish_charity_awards_2017/bigheartssupporters