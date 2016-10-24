Bike snatched from garage as owner pays for petrol

A WOMAN has told of the moment two hooded teenagers stole her motorbike from a petrol station forecourt while she was paying at the kiosk.

Fay Logan was on her way home to the west of the city when she stopped at the BP Petrol Station on Ferry Road to fill up her vehicle.

The 25 year-old said she had left her bike in the forecourt for less than 90 seconds, when she turned round to see two youths “pushing” it onto the main road, and running away with it at high speed.

The incident is the latest in a wave of motorbike crime that has swept over the city.

The biking enthusiast chased after the teenagers but stopped in her tracks as she recalled a previous story we reported earlier this month - when a motorbike owner was hit in the face with a hammer after he confronted thieves.

Fay said: “I had left my bike for no more than 90 seconds when the cashier in the kiosk pointed out the window and I saw two boys with their hoods up running off with my bike.

“I had the keys so they obviously couldn’t get it started.

“I was on my own and my initial reaction was to chase after them, but when I thought about it, even if I had caught them I don’t know what I would have done.

“I’ve been lucky enough to avoid falling victim to this crime until now but it’s not a nice feeling when it happens to you. Instead of chasing them myself I phoned the police who dealt with it really well.”

The incident took place around 11.30pm last Tuesday evening. Within an hour of the theft, one of Fay’s friends found her bike - which is worth around £3,000 - lying in an industrial estate in Leith.

Fay said: “My friends and I went out looking for my motorbike as well as the police. It’s my pride and joy. My friend came across it in an industrial estate in Leith not long after the incident actually happened. I’m so pleased to have it back.”

She added: “I would advise motorbike owners to pay at the pump when they are filling up with petrol and not to leave their motorbikes unattended. It takes less than two minutes for these teenagers to steal it.”

Local councillor Gordon Munro said he was “appalled” to hear of the incident.

He said: “The main thing I question is why these youths keep targeting motorbikes in particular. It’s a new phenonmenan.

“I’d like to know where they’ve learned the skills to be able to do this - it’s as though someone has schooled them.”

He added: “It’s a shame motorbike owners are having to be so cautious.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of a motorcycle theft from a petrol garage of Ferry Road.

“The incident happened on Tuesday, October 18.

“The female rider was in the garage shop when her Honda MSX 125 was taken from the forecourt by two males.

“Officers attended and the bike was quickly recovered from West Bowling Green that evening.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

